The Royals optioned Loftin to Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.

The transaction likely clears the way for infielder Michael Massey (back) to be activated from the 10-day injured list, but the Royals will wait until shortly before Friday's game against the Orioles before announcing a corresponding move. Loftin has slashed .276/.371/.276 over 13 games in a part-time role for Kansas City this season.