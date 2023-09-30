Loftin went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 12-5 win over the Yankees.

Loftin had started to skid a bit, going 2-for-14 over his previous five games before turning things around Friday. The infielder has logged two steals over his first 19 contests in the majors after posting seven steals in 88 minor-league games this season. His best attribute so far has been steady hitting -- he's batting .323 with an .803 OPS, no home runs, 10 RBI, 10 runs scored, five doubles and a triple over 68 plate appearances.