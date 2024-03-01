Loftin is preparing to fill a utility role in 2024, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Loftin has played all around the infield in his minor-league career, so it's not too much of a defensive adjustment. He's also working on the back fields in the corner outfield. Without a defined position, it's tough to see Loftin getting more than a short-side platoon role to begin the year. That said, the versatility will be valuable to help him stick in the majors. He hit .323 with an .803 OPS over 68 plate appearances in his first big-league audition last year. Those numbers, especially fueled by a .392 BABIP, likely won't last over a longer sample, but he can still be a useful bench bat and defender even if he is a little less consistent.