Loftin went 2-for-3 with two RBI and his first MLB stolen base in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Guardians.

Getting the start at second base and batting sixth against Cleveland lefty Logan Allen, Loftin collected multiple hits for the third time in his last four games to boost his slash line in the majors to .359/.419/.538 through his first 43 plate appearances. The 24-year-old's .270/.344/.444 line at Triple-A this year is a better reflection of his talent level, but after going 29-for-35 on steal attempts in the high minors in 2022, he could make some additional contributions in that category over the final days of the season.