Manager Matt Quatraro informed Loftin that he made the Royals' Opening Day roster, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports Saturday.

Loftin will provide cover all around the infield. His best chance for playing time early in the season is at second base, as Michael Massey (back) is set to begin the season on the injured list. Loftin provides a right-handed bench bat for the Royals, so he shouldn't be expected to see more than a short-side platoon role initially. Loftin has hit .325 over 16 Cactus League games, displaying his solid contact-hitting skills.