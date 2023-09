Kansas City selected Loftin's contract from Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

Loftin will serve as the Royals' designated hitter and bat eighth in his major-league debut Friday against the Red Sox. The 24-year-old went as the 32nd overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Baylor University and had slashed .270/.344/.444 with 14 homers and six steals through 82 games this summer at the Triple-A level.