Lopez went 4-for-5 with one run scored and one steal in Monday's 7-0 win over the Cardinals.

Since returning from the injured list, Lopez has operated almost exclusively as a defensive replacement behind Maikel Garcia. Monday's start marked Lopez's first since May 22, and he made the most of his opportunity by notching the second four-hit game of his career. However, the 28-year-old may have to deliver a few more performances like this before he's awarded a full-time role again.