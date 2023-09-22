Perez (concussion) is on track to be activated from the 7-day injured list when first eligible Sunday, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Perez was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Monday after taking a hard foul tip off his mask last weekend, but that seems to have been a precautionary move. He passed another concussion protocol test Friday and even went through a full workout. Logan Porter has been drawing the majority of starts at catcher for the Royals during Salvy's absence.