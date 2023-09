Perez (concussion) went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Astros.

Perez missed just over a week with the concussion he sustained Sept. 16. He ended a 12-game homer drought in his return, blasting an offering from Hunter Brown into the seats in the third inning. It's still been a bit of a down year for Perez, who is batting .252 with a .711 OPS, 22 homers, 74 RBI, 57 runs scored and 20 doubles over 134 contests.