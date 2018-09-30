Royals' Salvador Perez: Set for thumb surgery Tuesday

Perez will undergo lateral collateral ligament reconstruction on his thumb Tuesday, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

The veteran catcher finished 2018 batting a career-low .237 with a .719 OPS that was 73 points lower than his 2017 mark. There's no word yet on how long Perez's rehab will be at this time, but that figures to come into focus after his procedure Tuesday.

