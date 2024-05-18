Perez went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Athletics.

Perez opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning and got one base three more times in Friday's victory. The veteran catcher is batting .294 (15-for-51) with seven extra-base hits and eight RBI contests in May. That's actually down from his overall numbers -- Perez is slashing a stellar .335/.403/.557 with eight home runs, 34 RBI, 18 runs scored and 11 doubles over 176 plate appearances. He last hit above .300 for a full season in the abbreviated 2020 campaign, so there is a high risk that he cools off eventually in 2024, but he's been excellent over the first quarter of the season.