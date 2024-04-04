Perez went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Orioles.

Perez had RBI singles in his first two at-bats of the game. The catcher has racked up nine hits over the last four contests, and he's added eight RBI in that span. He was a little quiet to start the season, but it's taken little time for him to get into form. Perez looks set to see a near everyday role between catcher, designated hitter and first base, and he's batted cleanup in every game so far.