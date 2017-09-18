Duenez wrapped up 2017 with a .252/.304/.402 slash line, 17 home runs, 75 RBI, 65 runs and 10 stolen bases in 132 games with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Duenez's 17 bombs were a career high through his five minor-league seasons, and ranked fifth-best among Texas League hitters. Furthermore, he finished as the league's only player to hit 15-plus homers while notching double-digit stolen bases. Duenez's strikeout rate (20.5 percent) was up from previous campaigns, but that's to be expected as the first baseman climbs his way toward MLB. At 21 years old, Duenez should receive a nice long look in spring training next year, especially is Eric Hosmer is lost in free agency.