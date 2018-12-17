Royals' Samir Duenez: Signs minor-league deal with Royals
Duenez returned to the Royals on a minor-league contract Monday.
Duenez has topped out at Double-A over the last three seasons, hitting .282/.357/.463 in 80 games for Northwest Arkansas last season. He doesn't have any standout tools, so he'll have to take a jump forward to project as anything more than a backup, but he's still just 22, so such a jump can't be completely ruled out.
