Duenez was non-tendered by the Royals on Friday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

He posted a 120 wRC+ at Double-A last year in his age-21/22 season, but only hit 10 home runs in 80 games. Duenez is a first baseman, so while his bat would probably play at some positions, the bar is much higher given his defensive limitations. Flanagan reports that Duenez is expected to re-sign with Kansas City on a minor-league deal.