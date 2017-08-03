Royals' Samir Duenez: Breaks through with perfect day
Duenez was perfect at the plate Wednesday, going 4-for-4 with two RBI, two runs and falling just a triple short of the cycle for Double-A Northwest Arkansas.
The first baseman has faltered a bit since making the Double-A All-Star game. Entering Wednesday, Duenez hadn't homered in 19 games, his longest drought of the season. However, he busted out in a big way and now has 13 bombs, 63 RBI and 54 runs through 104 games with the Naturals.
