Duenez was perfect at the plate Wednesday, going 4-for-4 with two RBI, two runs and falling just a triple short of the cycle for Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

The first baseman has faltered a bit since making the Double-A All-Star game. Entering Wednesday, Duenez hadn't homered in 19 games, his longest drought of the season. However, he busted out in a big way and now has 13 bombs, 63 RBI and 54 runs through 104 games with the Naturals.

