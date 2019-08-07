Samir Duenez: Cut loose by Kansas City
Duenez was released by the Royals on Wednesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Duenez has struggled to a combined .199/.261/.307 slash line across 92 games with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha, prompting the Royals to cut ties with the former prospect.
More News
-
Royals' Samir Duenez: Signs minor-league deal with Royals•
-
Royals' Samir Duenez: Cast off roster•
-
Royals' Samir Duenez: Headed to Double-A•
-
Royals' Samir Duenez: Powers way through Double-A campaign•
-
Royals' Samir Duenez: Breaks through with perfect day•
-
Royals' Samir Duenez: Selected for Double-A All-Star Game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...