Hill hit the one batter (David Fletcher) he faced in the eighth inning Monday and was then removed after just four pitches.

The Royals are working with a closer-by-committee situation, and while Hill has been a part of that, he appears to have been a bit of an afterthought in this contest. Kevin McCarthy came in to relieve him and pitched a clean eighth inning before Wily Peralta picked up his first career save with a clean ninth inning.