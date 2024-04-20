Pasquantino went 1-for-3 with a home run and scored three times during Friday's win over the Orioles.

Pasquantino's fourth-inning shot put the Royals ahead 1-0, and he drew a walk in the sixth to help spark a five-run inning that would keep Kansas City in front for the remainder of the game. The 26-year-old first baseman is slashing an incredible .481/.559/1.111 with four homers and 11 RBI during his eight-game hitting streak.