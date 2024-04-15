Pasquantino went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Mets.

Pasquantino was the only Royal to get on base multiple times in the low-scoring loss. He got Kansas City on the board with a ninth-inning homer, his second long ball in four games. After an ice-cold start to the season, he's gone 8-for-15 with nine RBI over his last four contests. Pasquantino remains the Royals' top option at first base, though he could also lose some at-bats versus left-handed pitchers if Nick Loftin sees more time at first once Michael Massey (back) joins the competition for playing time at second base.