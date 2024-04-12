Pasquantino went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 13-3 win over the Astros.

Pasquantino's slow start has been the cloud looming over an otherwise excellent first two weeks of the campaign for the Royals. He's making up for lost time now with six hits eight RBI over his last two contests, a span that also includes all three of his extra-base hits. He's still hitting .222 with a .641 OPS, but the first baseman's recent performance shows why the Royals stuck with him through the early slump. Pasquantino should continue to handle a near-everyday role between first base and designated hitter.