Pasquantino went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, a walk, two total runs and five total RBI in Wednesday's 11-2 victory against Houston.

Pasquantino had been essentially invisible coming into Wednesday, slashing a miserable .108/.214/.108 without an extra-base hit or an RBI through 10 games. The first baseman finally made some noise in the thumping of the Astros, producing his first multi-hit performance of the season while knocking in nearly half of the Royals' 11 runs. Fantasy managers who roster Pasquantino will undoubtedly hope that the big effort will get him going, and there's reason to believe that his slow start prior to Wednesday wasn't entirely due to being lost at the plate, as he had recorded an unsustainably low .125 BABIP while walking as many times (five) as he had struck out.