Pasquantino went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double in Monday's win over the White Sox.

Pasquantino went deep for the second straight game, crushing a 421-foot solo shot off Nick Nastrini in the fourth inning. The Royals first baseman is riding a five-game hit streak over which he has gone 9-for-21 with three home runs, 10 RBI and five runs scored. Pasquantino has used the hot stretch to significantly boost his season slash line, which stands at .255/.344/.473 over 64 plate appearances.