Pasquantino is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Angels.

With the Angels sending southpaw Patrick Sandoval to the mound Sunday, the lefty-hitting Pasquantino will get the series finale off. Pasquantino has gone 13-for-36 with one home run and 11 RBI since May 1, and he is up to .248/.329/.445 over 161 plate appearances this season. Salvador Perez will start at first base Sunday, while Nelson Velazquez serves as the designated hitter.