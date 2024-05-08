Pasquantino went 3-for-5 with a two-RBI double, a run scored and an additional RBI during Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers.

Pasquantino gave the Royals the lead in the fifth inning, plating Kyle Isbel and Bobby Witt on a double off Colin Rea. He came around to score in that same inning when Salvador Perez notched a double himself. The outing marked Pasquantino's third game this season driving in at least three runs, moving him up to 21 RBI on the year.