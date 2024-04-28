Pasquantino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

With the Royals wrapping up their series with a day game and with ace lefty Tarik Skubal on the bump for the Tigers, Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro likely felt that it was an opportune time to give the lefty-hitting Pasquantino a game off. Pasquantino had started in each of the Royals' last 14 games and had gone hitless over the past five contests.