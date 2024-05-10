Pasquantino went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Angels.

Pasquantino jumped on a hanging four-seamer with two outs in the top of the third and crushed it into the stands for his fifth home run of the season, and his first this month. The first baseman would also add a sacrifice fly in the contest, marking the third time in his last five games in which he's tallied multiple RBI. Pasquantino is on an absolute tear right now, registering three multi-hit games in a row, with at least one extra-base hit in each of those performances. He's now batting .429 in May with 11 RBI, six runs scored and six extra-base hits.