Pasquantino is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Oakland.
The lefty-hitting first baseman will start from the dugout as the Royals take on southpaw JP Sears. Salvador Perez will move to first base in place of Pasquantino while Freddy Fermin starts at catcher as Kansas City looks get the sweep against the Athletics.
