Pasquantino (shin) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Pasquantino avoided any structural damage to his left shin and is being viewed as day-to-day after he collided with Minnesota's Byron Buxton in the third inning of the Royals' 4-2 loss Tuesday. Nick Loftin will step in at first base for the banged-up Pasquantino.
