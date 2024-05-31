Pasquantino went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Twins.

Pasquantino missed Wednesday's game due to a shin injury, but his absence wasn't a long one. He served as the designated hitter Thursday, but it shouldn't be long before he's back at first base. The 26-year-old's homer was his first since May 9, which was also the date of his previous multi-hit effort. Pasquantino is slashing just .229/.309/.404 with six homers, 35 RBI, 26 runs scored, 13 doubles and a triple over 220 plate appearances.