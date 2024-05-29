X-rays on Pasquantino's lower left leg came back negative after he collided with Byron Buxton during Tuesday's game against the Twins.

Pasquantino had to come out of the game after taking a knee to the shin in the third inning, but he appears to have escaped the incident with no more than a bruise. The Royals are officially listing the 26-year-old first baseman as day-to-day, though he may sit out a game or two as a precaution.