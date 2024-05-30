Pasquantino (shin) will start at designated hitter and will bat third in Thursday's game against the Twins.

After exiting early in Tuesday's 4-2 loss when Byron Buxton's knee collided with his left shin, Pasquantino sat out Wednesday's 6-1 win. The day off appears to be all Pasquantino needed for the pain in his lower leg to subside, so he'll rejoin the starting nine in a non-defensive role for the series finale. Salvador Perez will get a day off behind the plate and will start at Pasquantino's usual spot at first base.