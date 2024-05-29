Share Video

Link copied!

Pasquantino was removed from Tuesday's game against the Twins due to an apparent leg injury, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Pasquantino came up limping after a collision with Byron Buxton, who was attempting to leg out an infield single during the third inning. The Royals will take a closer look at their first baseman in the clubhouse and should offer an update on his status relatively soon.

More News