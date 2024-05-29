Pasquantino was removed from Tuesday's game against the Twins due to an apparent leg injury, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Pasquantino came up limping after a collision with Byron Buxton, who was attempting to leg out an infield single during the third inning. The Royals will take a closer look at their first baseman in the clubhouse and should offer an update on his status relatively soon.
