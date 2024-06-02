Pasquantino went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and a double in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Padres.

Pasquantino twice gave the Royals a lead, first with a first-inning homer and then with an RBI single in the third, but that was the extent of the team's run production. The first baseman is heating up with three straight multi-hit efforts. He's gone 7-for-15 with four extra-base hits and six RBI in that span after batting just .148 over a 16-game stretch with no multi-hit performances. For the season, Pasquantino is slashing .242/.317/.434 with seven homers, 39 RBI, 27 runs scored, 15 doubles, one triple and no stolen bases through 56 contests.