Pasquantino isn't in the Royals' lineup Saturday against the Mets.
Pasquantino will get a day off after tallying seven hits in 12 at-bats alongside eight RBI across his last three games. Salvador Perez will fill the void at first base, allowing Freddy Fermin to start behind the plate and bat seventh.
