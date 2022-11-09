Borucki (forearm) elected free agency after he cleared outright waivers Wednesday.
Borucki finished the 2022 season on Seattle's 15-day injured list with a left forearm strain, an injury that prevented him from making any appearances out of the bullpen after Aug. 8. With the southpaw having turned in an underwhelming 5.68 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 25.1 big-league innings prior to landing on the shelf, the Mariners weren't interested in adding him back to the 40-man roster and tendering him a contract for 2023. The 28-year-old may be ready to go for spring training, but he'll likely have to settle for a minor-league deal in free agency this offseason.
