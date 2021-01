Dull signed a contract with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

The 31-year-old signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays in January 2020, but he never joined the team at the alternate training site. Dull appeared in 11 games between the Yankees, A's and Blue Jays during 2019 and surrendered 18 on 25 hits over 12.2 innings.