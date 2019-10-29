Dull was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old has now been designated for assignment five times since the beginning of August, including twice by Toronto. It's unclear whether a team will take a chance on Dull after he posted a 12.79 ERA with a 15:7 K:BB in 12.2 major-league innings in 2019. Right-hander Anthony Bass was claimed by the Blue Jays in a corresponding move.

