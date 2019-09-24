Dull will report to Triple-A Buffalo after clearing waivers, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Dull has allowed 17 runs on 24 hits -- including four home runs -- in 11.1 big-league innings this season, posting a 12:7 K:BB along the way. He'll remain in Toronto's organization after passing through waivers untouched.

