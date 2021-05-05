Dull agreed Wednesday with the Mariners on a minor-league contract, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Dull, 31, was most recently with the Winnipeg Goldeneyes of the independent American Association, but he was released from his commitment to pursue an opportunity in affiliated ball. He'll likely head to Triple-A Tacoma and hope to impress enough to earn a call-up to Seattle later in the summer. The right-hander previously made 171 relief appearances over parts of five seasons in the majors with the Athletics, Blue Jays and Yankees, posting a collective 4.31 ERA.