Dull's contract was selected by the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Dull had been designated for assignment on Friday but is back with the team after Lourdes Gurriel's appendicitis opened up a spot on the 40-man roster. With a 13.50 ERA and a 274 WHIP in 11.1 innings this season, Dull will likely be stuck in a low-leverage role over the final few games of the season.

