Blue Jays' Ryan Dull: Returning to Blue Jays
Dull signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Saturday, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.
Dull was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays in October, but he'll return to the organization after posting a 12.79 ERA over 12.2 innings with the Yankees, Athletics and Blue Jays last season. The right-hander appear in major-league camp during spring training. However, the 30-year-old will likely begin the season in the minors after he struggled to limit production in 2019.
