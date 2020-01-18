Play

Dull signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Saturday, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.

Dull was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays in October, but he'll return to the organization after posting a 12.79 ERA over 12.2 innings with the Yankees, Athletics and Blue Jays last season. The right-hander appear in major-league camp during spring training. However, the 30-year-old will likely begin the season in the minors after he struggled to limit production in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • austin-meadows.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 1.0

    The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...

  • tim-anderson.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 1.0

    Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...

  • eugenio-suarez.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 1.0

    Third base is shaping up to be the strongest position in 2020, offering incredible depth from...