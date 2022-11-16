The Royals granted Rivero his unconditional release Wednesday.
Kansas City will part ways with the 24-year-old catcher after he cleared waivers upon being designated for assignment last week. Rivero saw action in 17 games with the big club in 2022 and hit .154 over 26 at-bats.
