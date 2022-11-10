Rivero was designated for assignment by the Royals on Thursday.
Rivero was up in the majors for the final six weeks of the campaign but won't remain on the 40-man roster through the offseason. He appeared in 17 major-league games in 2022 and went 4-for-26 with two walks and 10 strikeouts.
