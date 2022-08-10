Rivero was optioned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday.
Rivero was called up by the Royals in early August but didn't appear in any games during his week with the major-league club. He'll head back to the minors after Brent Rooker was recalled from Triple-A Omaha.
