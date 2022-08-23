Rivero was recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday.
With Vinnie Pasquantino (shoulder) landing on the injured list, it would seem that one of the Royals' top two catchers will be starting at designated hitter pretty regularly, so Rivero gives the team a true backup catcher for emergencies. Rivero hit .218/.294/.410 with five home runs in 42 games this year at Double-A.
