Rivero was recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Rivero was sent down in mid-July and hit .174 with a double, two runs, an RBI and four strikeouts over six Double-A games following his demotion. He'll rejoin the active roster as depth behind the plate after Cam Gallagher was traded to the Padres on Tuesday.
