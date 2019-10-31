Kieboom (elbow) elected free agency Thursday after being outrighted to Triple-A Fresno, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Kieboom was shuffled between the majors and minors last season before being sidelined with elbow inflammation in September, and it isn't entirely surprising to see the 28-year-old elect free agency given the Nationals' depth at catcher. In 52 games at the Double-A level in 2019, Kieboom hit just .196/.271/.256.

