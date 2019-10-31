Spencer Kieboom: Elects free agency
Kieboom (elbow) elected free agency Thursday after being outrighted to Triple-A Fresno, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Kieboom was shuffled between the majors and minors last season before being sidelined with elbow inflammation in September, and it isn't entirely surprising to see the 28-year-old elect free agency given the Nationals' depth at catcher. In 52 games at the Double-A level in 2019, Kieboom hit just .196/.271/.256.
More News
-
Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Sent back to Double-A•
-
Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Callup official•
-
Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Moving up to big club•
-
Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Sent back to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...