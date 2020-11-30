Kieboom decided to retire from professional baseball shortly after the 2019 season, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 29-year-old older brother of Nationals infielder Carter Kieboom, Spencer noted that his playing days were over while he discussed his post-career plans in his interview with Dougherty. Kieboom, a 2012 fifth-round pick of Washington, spent his entire career in the organization, appearing in 53 games in the majors and slashing .232/.326/.320 with two home runs and 13 RBI.