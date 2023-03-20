The Tigers optioned Faedo to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Though he made 12 starts in 2022 for a Tigers pitching staff that was decimated by injuries, Faedo faced a tough path to a spot in the season-opening rotation with Detroit adding starters Matthew Boyd and Michael Lorenzen in free agency and getting Spencer Turnbull (elbow) back from Tommy John surgery. Faedo didn't help his case for a spot on the Opening Day roster by allowing seven runs on 11 hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander will now head to Toledo but should be on the top candidates for a call-up whenever Detroit is need of a spot starter in 2023.